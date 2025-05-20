Ole Miss Football Battling North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia for Coveted ATH
Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry continues his rise as one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Goldsberry, one of the top two-way players in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad where he gained interest from multiple top programs.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program keeping tabs on the Hoosier State star.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder is coming off a standout junior season where he threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.
Goldsberry is a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.
It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star now trimming his list.
He's down to the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Goldsberry will officially visit each school, according to Rivals, with Ole Miss set to receive a visit from June 13-15.
It'll be a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. looking to swing for the fences for one of the top talents in America.
The No. 3 rated prospect in Indiana will now navigate his recruitment with an assortment of schools ready to wine and dine him heading into the summer months.
Ole Miss will also host one of the top tight ends in the country for an official visit during the first weekend of June.
Meet the Visitor: JC Anderson
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson remains a prospect on Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar heading into a busy summer stretch.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. are set to receive an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 as his recruiting process ramps up.
North Carolina and Auburn are also on the official visit schedule for the summer as they turn up the heat for his services.
