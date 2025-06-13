Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines for Elite Wideout

NEWS: Class of 2026 WR Jerquaden Guilford is down to Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, & Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 WR from Fort Wayne, IN will announce his Commitment June 27th



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/mPx23lZssa pic.twitter.com/hMqhQ7VwnJ