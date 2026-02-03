Ole Miss Football Battling SEC Rivals for Prized Cornerback Amid Multi-Team Pursuit

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit.

Jackson checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in America with schools from coast-to-coast getting in on the action as Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerge as contenders.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and SMU Mustangs, among others.

But the Lone Star State defensive back is now down to eight schools with Ole Miss landing alongside the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, SMU Mustangs, Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Ole Miss will battle Southeastern Conference powerhouses for the talented defender with the Texas Longhorns trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, as he gears up for a critical offseason.

Jackson checks in as one of the fastest corners in the country where he recently clocked 10.39-100m and 21.02-200m times during his sophomore track season.

Now, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to make an impact in Jackson's process after being labeled finalists in his recruitment last week in what will be an SEC battle down the stretch.

Ole Miss has also intensified the program's pursuit of multiple defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after checking in with a top target last week for an in-person visit.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff checked in with Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding last Friday with the coaching staff extending an offer his way.

Courtesy of Jayden Anding on X.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder now adds Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

