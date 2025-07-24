Ole Miss Football Battling Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners for Top-10 EDGE
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul is down to three schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebsls sitting alongside a pair of SEC programs.
Kreul, the No. 7 rated EDGE in America, has earned a myriad of offers across his prep career, but it's the Rebels, Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners making the cut this summer.
Following a stretch of official visits in June, Kreul has narrowed his focus to the trio of Southeastern Conference schools heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder logged 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season for national powerhouse IMG Academy.
Following his first season with the Ascenders, Kreul emerged as one of the top edge rushers in America with college programs salivating at the potential he attains.
Now, after taking the summer to evaluate the programs on his radar, Kreul has trimmed his list with Kiffin and the Rebels making the cut.
The Ole Miss Rebels got Kreul over to Oxford for an official midweek visit this summer with the program prioritizing the game-changer.
It's the recruiting efforts of Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding that continue setting the tone here with the Rebels making strides in his process.
But it's set to be a battle for the Sunshine State prospect with Texas and Oklahoma emerging as frontrunners in his process, according to multiple reports.
The Longhorns and Sooners have proven to be heavy-hitters on the recruiting scene with both SEC schools intensifying their pursuits for Kreul.
The coveted EDGE currently does not have a commitment date penciled in with the trio of finalists continuing to chip away as his process continues.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion.
"Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age.
"Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation."
