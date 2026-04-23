Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, ACC Transfer Labels This Quarterback Best in America

The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating Spring Camp in Oxford with a myriad of newcomers turning heads amid a pivotal offseason stretch.

Pete Golding and Co. redesigned the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal with fresh faces galore making their way to the Magnolia State - now working through their first Spring Camp with the program.

There's a new-look receiving corps for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss with the dynamic signal-caller now set to utilize an embarrassment of riches in Year 2 with the Rebels - earning eligibility after a chaotic process.

Chambliss is coming off of a 2025 campaign - his first at the Division I level - where he logged 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns - while also tallying 520 rushing yards and eight scores to spearhead the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Now, the newcomers in the wide receiver room are praising Chambliss with former Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange stud Johntay Cook praising his new signal-caller.

“Obviously, I watched the playoffs and all of that,” Cook said. “I’d catch games here and there — if I had a late game and they had the early game, or if I was sitting in the hotel, I’d see him make plays and stuff.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“But being here and being on that timing with him, and actually being the receiver on the receiving end, it’s kind of different. It’s for real.”

Is Chambliss the best quarterback in America? Cook believes so.

“Best quarterback in the country,” Cook said of Chambliss. “Most of the time, all I’ve got to do is catch the ball. Just be in my spot and catch the ball. It’s really that easy. Great guy, great leader. That’s my dog.”

Cook is coming off of a 2025 campaign with Syracuse where he compiled 45 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Now, as he gears up for Year 1 in Oxford, the former five-star prospect will look to elevate his game once again with Chambliss set to work as his signal-caller as expectations rise in the Magnolia State.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.