Ole Miss Football Beats Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State for Coveted Recruit
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
McCoy, a Top-20 prospect in Mississippi, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as of late with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.
The former Mississippi State commit reopened his recruitment in May with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his process with Kiffin and Co. emerging quickly as a contender.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder holds offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
McCoy took official visits to see both the Rebels and Bulldogs this summer with the pair of SEC schools emerging as threats in his process, but the Razorbacks and Tigers also remained in the mix with offers on the table.
Now, McCoy has made his move. The Magnolia State prospect will remain in-state and suit up for the Rebels after revealing a commitment.
“I like the coaches, the players and the community,” McCoy told On3 Sports after his official visit. “They checked out all my boxes. I like the way they coach and they’re personal.”
Ole Miss is coming off of securing a commitment from the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, Landon Barnes, on Monday with the program hoping to remain hot on the recruiting trail come decision time for multiple targets.
Ole Miss wide receiver target Xavier McDonald has also locked in a commitment date for Friday, July 4 and will be another Rebels target to monitor down the stretch in his process.
247Sports Evaluation on Iverson: "Zone corner with explosive tendencies that should be able to handle boundary responsibilities at the Power Four level with his physicality. Measured just over 5-foot-11 spring before junior year and is tracking to start college before he turns 18 years old.
"Has proven to be rather effective as an off-man defender as he passes off assignments and reroutes traffic. Quick trigger in run support and will come to balance as an open-field tackler, which suggests that he could also get a look at one of the safety spots on Saturdays depending on scheme and roster situation.
"Earned a bronze medal in the triple jump at Mississippi 7A track meet in advance of senior year, but might not have the deep speed to cover every vertical route when the competition ramps up. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor with all-conference upside that should add valuable alignment flex to any secondary after a developmental semester or two."
