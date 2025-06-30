Ole Miss Football Beats Ohio State, Washington for No. 2 EDGE in Texas' Commitment
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over Ohio State and Washington, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. winning out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs navigating his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
The Ole Miss Rebels hold commitments from 10 prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program preparing for a critical stretch in July.
After an official visit schedule in June where double-digit prospects made their way to Oxford, the stage is now set for a string of commitments for the Rebels.
Barnes is the first domino to fall the program's way this offseason with all eyes now on what's next in the Magnolia State.
What makes Barnes such a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene?
The 247Sports Evaluation:
"- High-major edge prospect who plays for one of the top programs in TXHSFB's largest classification.
- Size that sneaks up on you at a verified 6-foot-3+ and nearly 240 pounds with adequate length.
- Primarily plays in a three-point end alignment, but could also project, possibly more ideally, to a two-point edge role.
- Plays with above average point-of-attack strength.
- Effective bull rusher with a heavy inside hand that aids leverage against taller pass protectors.
- Closes well in pursuit when he gets loose. Strong combine testing data reflect that athleticism.
- More bull rush and inside counter effectiveness at this stage rather than arc-running prowess. Still developing a broader move set.
- Gradually ramped up aggression and disruptiveness throughout junior season; can just cut it loose more often.
- Will raise pass-rushing ceiling by eliminating some busier movement patterns in rush entry.
- Legitimate high-major edge prospect who could fit multiple roles in differing personnel sets. Owns physical tools and athleticism to suggest a high ceiling that could fuel an impact player with an NFL Draft future."
