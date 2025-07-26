Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs for Prized Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McCoy, a Top-50 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, selected the Rebels over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Peach State native reeled in an impressive offer list across his prep career with Kiffin and Co. ultimately winning out for his services.
“Ole Miss really made a later move for me,” McCoy told Rivals. “They have always recruited me and they recruited me hard, so after the official visit, they moved up a lot for me.
"Oxford is a great place with great people and it is a small town like Buford. It reminds me of home. Oxford is a small town, it is a loving place and it just feels right for me.”
McCoy took an official visit to Oxford in June with the program rolling out the red carpet for the highly-touted prospect.
After spending one-on-one time with the coaching staff, navigating a tour around campus, evaluating the facilities and working through a photoshoot in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, McCoy ultimately made the move.
“Coach Neighbors is a great coach. He knows safeties, he knows SEC football and we have a great relationship. Coach Golding is the mastermind behind the Ole Miss defense. He coached under Nick Saban, he is very smart and I love the scheme," McCoy said.
"Coach Kiffin and I have a great relationship. We have talked about a lot of things, we play pickleball when I am down there and he is an exciting head coach to play for.”
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels secure another critical component to the 2026 Recruiting Class with the program hovering inside the Top-20 in the Team Recruiting Rankings.
Ole Miss also remains firmly in the mix for four-star linebacker Anthony Davis with the Rebels battling the Michigan Wolverines down the stretch for his services.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.