Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs for Prized Safety

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Nascar McCoy has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 190 S from Buford, GA chose the Rebels over Georgia & Michigan



“The grind don’t stop, it just get real. I’m all in for this journey! HOTTY TODDY🦈”https://t.co/qYOgY7nbBc pic.twitter.com/4cQaDVLxOn