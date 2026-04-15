Ole Miss Football Beats Out Nebraska Cornhuskers For Coveted In-State Prospect

Oxford (Miss.) three-star interior offensive lineman Ford Wade will stay home and suit up for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after revealing a commitment to the program on Wednesday afternoon.

Wade checks in as a Top-100 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels beating out the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, NC State Wolfpack, South Alabama Jaguars, and Harvard Crimson for his pledge.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of the Magnolia State has generated significant interest across his time on the prep scene with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison keeping close on the in-state recruit.

“I’d say I’m center-guard size, so I’m definitely going to play in there. I get a good amount of reps at center for my high school team, and I like playing center a lot. I snap and do all sorts of drills throughout the week. I’ll be prepared,” Wade told Ole Miss 365.

“I’d say I have a great relationship with [Coach John Garrison],” said Wade. “I’m good friends with him. I’ve talked to him a bunch.”

Now, the talented Mississippi native will stay home after committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesdasy as the program continues building on its Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2027 cycle.

Ole Miss' haul is headlined by four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher after revealing a commitment to the program last fall following a standout visit to campus.

"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

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