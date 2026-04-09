Ole Miss Football Among Legit Contenders for Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers Top Target

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the top contenders for Mississippi's No. 1 overall prospect.

Moss checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason for the coveted in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging with Moss now trimming his list with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix for the Magnolia State offensive lineman as evaluators salivate at his potential.

"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

Ole Miss sits alongside the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Ohio State Buckeyes as the final five programs in the race for Moss' commitment.

NEWS: Elite 2027 IOL Caden Moss is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 325 IOL from Jackson, MS is ranked as the No. 3 IOL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/zVvGkKaYgp pic.twitter.com/cPd4Rgsfoa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels have hosted Moss on unofficial visits across his time on the prep scene with his most recent trip to Oxford coming this week as he soaked in the scenes of campus.

Now, all eyes are on his final five contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his commitment.

The Scouting Report via 247Sports: "Finds his balance in pass sets and can sink the hips. Will swallow up assignments when he gets his hands inside, but must get better at closing the gate and recovering from mistakes. Certainly worth a look at the corner, but future might ultimately be on the interior where he can lean into defenders and clear space with his power. Projects as a potential multi-year starter for a Power Four program with NFL upside given the clay."

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