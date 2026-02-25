Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Top-Five Defensive Lineman in America

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling Ole Miss for his services this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder out of the Magnolua State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

The Choctaw County (Miss.) product has a former teammate of his already on campus at Ole Miss in five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham where the relationship will be critical in the program's recruiting approach.

But the real connection to keep tabs on for Shumaker is defensive line coach Randall Joyner after the coveted assistant coach made the decision to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season - now making his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

Courtesy of Ben'Jarvius Shumaker on X.

Joyner and Shumaker have developed strong rapport with the entire Ole Miss assistant coaching pool keeping up with the consensus Top-50 prospect in America.

Now, an official visit is locked in with Shumaker set to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay from June 5-7 amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process.

According to Rivals, Ole Miss is "making a strong move" for Shumaker with the coaching staff putting a full-court press on the elite in-state talent, but there will be multiple suitors in the mix.

Shumaker will be one the Rebels are battling for until the end with the Mississippi State Bulldogs also in contention with the SEC rival set to host him for a visit, according to 247Sports.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State remain two frontrunners for the top defensive weapon in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels looking to make a splash this offseason with a visit locked in for June 5.

