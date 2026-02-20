Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Two Massive Targets on the Recruiting Trail

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program quickly beginning to build momentum heading into spring visits.

After assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Golding and Co. quickly began identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program now picking up steam.

Ole Miss has seen a myriad of top prospects lock in both official and unofficial visits for this offseason with the Rebels preparing to make a statement in Golding's first true recruiting class as the shot-caller.

Now, a pair of Mississippi's finest have locked in official visits with the Ole Miss Rebels. What's the buzz?

No. 1: Caden Moss - Top Mississippi Prospect

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the hometown program continues its pursuit of the top prospect in the Magnolia State.

Moss checks in as a Top-15 overall prospect in America where he earned his fifth star last fall after emerging as a top offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

But the hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to build momentum for the Mississippi native following a recent visit to Oxford last fall - making an impact on his process.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss told 247Sports last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Now, an official visit is on the docket with Moss set to make his way up to Oxford during the weekend of June 19-21 with offensive line coach John Garrison preparing to roll out the red carpet for the coveted target.

No. 2: WR Sheldon Isaac

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac remains a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels staff with Pete Golding and Co. eyeing the Magnolia State pass-catcher.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: