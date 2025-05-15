Ole Miss Football Checks In With Coveted Four-Star Quarterback, SEC Commitment
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar, who's received significant interest from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during his recruitment process, backed off of a commitment to Rutgers in October where his recruitment took off.
From there, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder took three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels, Syracuse Orange and Missouri Tigers each getting one of their own.
He's seen his recruiting ranking skyrocket to a Top-25 quarterrback in America with multiple schools in the mix, but he took his name off the market last month.
Following a busy spring, the four-star quarterback revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers after a rigorous recruitment process.
Sidwar remained one of the top targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for Kiffin and Co., but a recent commitment from talented Texas signal-caller Rees Wise had the program take its foot off the gas,
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, Sidwar has become a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Sidwar had Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he would be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
This week, the Ole Miss Rebels staff his the road to Pennsylvania to visit with Sidwar for an in-home visit.
The Rebels currently hold a commitment from fast-rising quarterback Rees Wise.
The Ole Miss Quarterback Pledge: Rees Wise
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last month after a rigorous recruiting process.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, last month's visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
