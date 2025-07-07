Ole Miss Football, Colorado and Florida State Contenders for Elite Linebacker Recruit
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. is down to three schools with a decision date penciled in for July 12 as his recruitment process winds down this summer.
Colton, a Top-20 linebacker in America, has dominated on the prep scene in the Peach State with powerhouse programs taking notice.
Following a standout junior campaign, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But he's begun evaluating the contenders in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his commitment.
Colton has trimmed his list to three programs with Ole Miss alongside Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles.
He officially visited each program this summer where he narrowed his focus to the three impressive schools.
Colton evaluated his three contenders prior to next week's commitment date.
On Ole Miss: "(Defensive coordinator and assistant) coach Pete (Golding) came from Alabama so he knows what he is doing. He has national championships under his belt. (Assistant head) coach Jake Schoonover keeps in contact, just like Coach Hart, but he is also sending me reels to improve my game."
On Colorado: "Everything was great on my visit. All three of those visits were great, and that's why it is a hard decision. Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight."
On Florida State: "(Special teams coordinator and linebackers) coach (John) Papuchis is just a great guy, just like the rest of them. I have heard he put some guys in the league before, including . He did everything I want to do."
With a decision inching closer, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix with Colton set to decide between the trio of programs in the coming days.
