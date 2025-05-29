Ole Miss Football, Colorado Buffaloes Positioned Well for Elite Offensive Lineman
Bradenton (Fla.) Berkley Prep four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Jones, a consensus four-star recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida State and Georgia, among several others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is a force in the trenches with a slew of schools heavily in the mix for his services.
Now, the Sunshine State product has locked in his final six schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut heading into a busy summer stretch.
Jones is down to Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA, Florida State, Colorado and Vanderbilt as he heads into a summer of official visits.
“Everyone is equal right now,” he told On3 Sports last month. “I won’t have a leader until the end of June.”
The Ole Miss Rebels have made an impression on Jones after an official visit to Oxford along with offensive line coach John Garrison making his way to Florida for an in-home visit.
“Coach (John) Garrison is more of the relationship aspect and being able to coach guys a certain way to have them playing at their best, not always having to yell or scream,” Jones said of the Rebels.
But there are multiple heavy-hitters in this one with the Penn State Nittany Lions and others continuing to turn up the heat for the talented pass protector.
He'll head into summer official visits with an open mind after taking official visits to both Ole Miss and Colorado along with set trips to Penn State and Florida State next month.
“One of the main factors for me is relationships,” Jones told On3 Sports. “Another thing is that I’m definitely going to pray about my decision to make sure I feel good. The last thing is that I want to see myself being in the city and living there.”
