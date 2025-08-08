Ole Miss Football Commit Helping Recruit Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners Target
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have pieced together a strong 2026 Recruiting Class to this point after adding multiple new pieces this offseason.
The Rebels hosted double-digit official visitors in June where the program set the stage for a strong July and early August on the recruiting front.
Ole Miss recently added a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis where he pledged to the program over Michigan and Alabama, among others.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
There were multiple connections made on staff, but none bigger than defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Golding kept a foot on the gas for Davis with the relationship developed winning out down the stretch,
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
Now, Davis is putting his recruiting cap on to help assist the Ole Miss program for the top prospect remaining on the board.
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has narrowed his focus to a trio of Southeastern Conference schools with a commitment date now locked in for this month, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Kreul, a Top-10 edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has earned a myriad of offers across his prep career with three schools in the race.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners as the finalists battling for Kreul's commitment.
Following a stretch of official visits in June, Kreul has now shifted his focus to the three Southeastern Conference schools heading into his final season of prep football.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder logged 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season for national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2024 after bursting on the scene as a national recruit.
