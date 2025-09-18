Ole Miss Football Commit Remaining In Contact With SEC Rival As Process Heats Up
Hazlehurst (Miss.) three-star defensive back Trae Collins revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Collins, a Top-15 prospect in the Magnolia State, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across the last handful of months with multiple programs remaining in pursuit.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, during his prep career.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that hold the early verbal pledge for the defensive back out of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
"I grew up watching Ole Miss," Collins told 244Sports following his commitment to the Rebels.. "It's a great university. I know I fit in the scheme on defense."
"The like me most as a DB," Collins said. "The wide receivers coach come down here and he got me hooked up with (safeties) Coach (Wes) Neighbors. I have been talking mostly with the wide receivers coach, but I feel like Ole Miss will play me at a safety spot."
"I'm excited. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. They have been elite."
Lane Kiffin and Co. will be fending off multiple programs in hot pursuit of Collins leading up to next December's Early Signing Period, but one SEC rival is emerging as a threat.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are heating up for the Ole Miss pledge, according to 247Sports, with the SEC program remaining in touch with Collins.
Ole Miss currently holds four commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program securing a pair of pledges this week as the Rebels heat up in next year's cycle.
Along with Collins, Ole Miss has secured commitments from Top-100 prospect Jamarkus Pittman, three-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon and Mississippi native Jiyez Fleming.
