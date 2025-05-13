Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Coveted Alabama Crimson Tide OL Commit
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker remains one of the top prospects in the Peach State heading into his senior campaign.
Booker, a Top-25 interior offensive lineman in America, has continued his rise as a coveted recruit during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from multiple SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators, among several others.
But Booker elected to reveal a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide in February after going public with a decision.
The pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Co. hasn't stopped top programs in America from reaching out to Booker during his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extend a scholarship to Booker on Monday.
With the busy summer months ahead, Kiffin and Co. will keep tabs on the talented offensive lineman out of the Peach State as his recruitment ramps up.
Ole Miss currently holds the No. 14 overall recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with the program looking to stack talent for the long haul in Oxford.
After gaining commitments from a trio of Top-250 recruits across the last two weeks, the Rebels remain on the prowl to bolster the class moving forward.
