Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Coveted Iowa Hawkeyes Linebacker Commit
Milton (Ga.) three-star linebacker Billy Weivoda continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the Peach State after a big-time junior campaign in 2024.
Weivoda, a Top-100 prospect in Georgia, has earned offers from the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Vanderbilt Commodores, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among several others.
But it's the Iowa Hawkeyes that currently hold a verbal commitment from the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder after he revealed a pledge to the Big Ten program.
Weivoda committed to the Hawkeyes on June 27 [2025], but it hasn't stopped other programs from remaining in contact with the Peach State defender.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program extending an offer to the Top-100 Georgia prospect on Saturday.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding made the call to the Iowa Hawkeyes pledge as the program begins its pursuit in attempting to flip Weivoda.
Golding recently revealed his recruiting philosophy when evaluating recruits on the trail.
“The big part for us is football IQ,” Golding said. “Everybody can watch the tape. The big thing in recruiting right now is there are some people who love football and there are some people who love what football can do for them.
“The paycheck is good and the car is good and the condo is better and I’m going to the country club with the coaches and all those things but at the end of the day when the (stuff) gets hard, they don’t love football and they start running from it.
“That’s our biggest thing in the evaluation process, it’s not the tape. It’s really who they are. Do they love football and do they have a high football IQ and are they going to be a good teammate?”
Now, Ole Miss has a new offer on the table with Weivoda receiving the call this weekend as the Rebels intensify their pursuit.
