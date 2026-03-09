Ole Miss Football Surging for Dynamic Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs Target

Pennington (N.J.) interior offensive lineman Julius Odenthal has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2029 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his commitment.

Odenthal is quickly blossoming on the prep scene after a strong freshman campaign with a myriad of schools reaching out with offers and interest.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of New Jersey has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his high school career.

Now, Odenthal is preparing to check-in with schools this offseason as he begins attacking the recruiting process early ahead of his sophomore campaign.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have piqued Odenthal's interest early with offensive line coach John Garrison keeping contact with the East Coast stud.

Now, the Rebels will host Odenthal this spring on an unofficial visit:

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Kentucky Wildcats: March 13

- Michigan Wolverines: March 16

- Michigan State Spartans: March 17

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 18

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 21

OIle Miss is preparing to host a myriad of prospects in the 2027, 2028 and 2029 Recruiting Cycles this offseason as Golding and Co. prepare for the future of the program in Oxford.

The Name to Know: Giovanni Tuggle

Tuggle, the No. 1 safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as the top defensive back in America after back-to-back dominant seasons to begin his prep career.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Fast forward to his sophomoer campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Now, contenders are emerging after earning offers from the "Who's Who" in his recruitment with an unofficial visit schedule solidified as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make an impression.

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits.



He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program.



VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: