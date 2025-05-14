Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Prized Florida Gators Offensive Line Target
Ocala (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr remains on the radar of Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Carr, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, continues hearing from a slew of SEC programs during his recruitment process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff checking in with Carr on Tuesday.
But it quickly became more than a routine check-in between both parties with Carr receiving an offer from the Rebels during the midweek visit.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Sunshine State prospect is on the radar of multiple programs with the Florida Gators remaining a team to beat in his process.
Billy Napier and Co. are heavily recruiting Carr with the Ole Miss Rebels beginning to turn up the heat with a fresh offer in hand.
Kiffin and the Rebels have extended multiple new offers as of late with the program handing out a scholarship to an Alabama Crimson Tide commitment on Monday.
The New Offer: Chris Booker
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker remains one of the top prospects in the Peach State heading into his senior campaign.
Booker, a Top-25 interior offensive lineman in America, has continued his rise as a coveted recruit during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from multiple SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators, among several others.
But Booker elected to reveal a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide in February after going public with a decision.
The pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Co. hasn't stopped top programs in America from reaching out to Booker during his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extend a scholarship to Booker on Monday.
