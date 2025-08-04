Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offers to Pair of Michigan Wolverines Targets
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program extending multiple new scholarships this summer.
After piecing together a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle to this point, the Rebels have also begun shifting focus to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Last week, Ole Miss dished out a pair of new offers to one of Ohio's top duos on the gridiron.
The Latest Offers: New Duo Receives Scholarships
Ashton Alston: Top-15 Cornerback in America
Alston, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback out of Ohio. has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to the talented Ohio native last week.
During Alston's sophomore campaign in 2024, he rounded out the season with 46 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.
Now, he's seen his recruitment process blossom this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference schools entering the mix.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also a program to monitor in his recruitment process after an unofficial visit to South Bend this offseason.
“What made Notre Dame stand out was the culture, environment and brotherhood,” Alston told Rivals on April 18. “What I fell in love with is what they have planned for you after the NFL — like, what they can do for you outside of football.
“Education is very important to me. Notre Dame is a great place where I can get a great education. Then, when I’m done with football, I can do something else with my life.”
Antwoine Higgins - Coveted EDGE
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star edge rusher Antwoine Higgins continues emerging as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this offseason.
Higgins, a Top-10 prospect in Ohio, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race for the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder as his recruitment process blossoms this offseason.
Ole Miss has dipped into Ohio last week to offer the electrifying defensive duo of Higgins and four-star cornerback Ashton Alston.
The rising-juniors total over 70 combined offers with Kiffin and Co. getting in on the action this week.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.