Ole Miss Football EDGE Princewill Umanmielen Officially Enters Portal in Major Loss

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after his paperwork was processed early Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior campaign after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception - on the season.

Umanmielen, a former Nebraska Cornhuskers signee that transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels and would be back in 2026.

In what emerged as a standoff between Ole Miss and Umanmielen, officials in Oxford were contesting his entry into the Transfer Portal database - ultimately placing his name in the market early Wednesday.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels. They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry," Hummer wrote via X last week.

It's a significant development for the Ole Miss Rebels' roster next season with the program's chances of retaining Umanmielen dwindling as Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers pick up steam to land his services now that he is officially im the Transfer Portal.

LSU has signed three ex-Ole Miss Rebels to this point with wide receiver Winston Watkins, offensive lineman Devin Harper, and linebacker TJ Dottery inking deals with the program as it stands.

Now, all signs point towards the LSU Tigers also adding Umanmielen to the mix, but there's a twist, according to 247Sports' Chase Parham.

"Princewill Umanmielen is officially in the transfer portal. The Ole Miss defensive end is expected to go to LSU. The Tigers (or whichever school he chooses) will owe the Rebels ~$550,000 in buyout compensation," Parham wrote via X.

Ole Miss has reloaded on both sides of the ball this offseason with the Rebels eyeing another College Football Playoff berth despite multiple losses to the Transfer Portal.

The Transfer Portal Additions [26]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

