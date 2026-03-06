Ole Miss Football and Florida Gators Among Finalists for Elite Defensive Lineman

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has trimmed his list of finalists to eight schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the elite Magnolia State prospect.

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the recruiting rankings in the recent Rivals update as programs galore continue battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 275 DL from Louisville, MS is ranked as the No. 3 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/k5pRvUZLhz pic.twitter.com/VM1tA75kyz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 6, 2026

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels among the standouts.

The Mississippi standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

Turner has also begun finalizing an official visit schedule with Golding and Co. also on the docket as their pursuit intensifies.

Ole Miss has locked in a multi-day stay for the weekend of June 5-7 along with the Texas Longhorns (June 12-14) and Texas A&M Aggies (June 19-21) also in line to receive official visits with the fast-rising defender.

Turner sits as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 40 overall prospect, according to Rivals, amid a meteoric rise this offseason.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: