Ole Miss Football Emerges as Contender for Minnesota Gophers, WVU Mountaineers Target

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star wide receiver Austin Busso continues a strong offseason on the recruiting trail with programs across America eyeing the talented pass-catcher.

Busso checks in as a Top-150 rated wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late as his offer sheet grows seemingly by the week.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Minnesota Gophers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Tennessee Volunteers, Syracuse Orange, SMU Mustangs, and Pittsburgh Panthers, among others, across a strong stint on the prep scene.

But Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have been keeping tabs on Busso with the staff making the call in late March after putting an offer on the table.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver coach L'Damian Washington made his way up to New Jersey to check-in with Busso where the program extended an in-person offer to the Top-150 rated wide receiver.

Busso is coming off of a strong junior campaign for his prep squad after reeling in 40 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns amid a meteoric rise last fall.

Since then, he's reaped the benefits on the recruiting scene with multiple high-major programs dishing out offers his way with the Ole Miss Rebels now in on the action.

According to 247Sports, the Ole Miss coaching staff is working to set up an official visit with Busso as the Rebels intensify their pursuit for the New Jersey native.

Ole Miss is casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the staff eyeing multiple dynamic pass-catchers as the board takes shape this offseason.

Courtesy of Austin Busso via X.

Busso has now emerged as a name to keep tabs on with a multi-day stay in the works as official visit inches closer across the spring and summer months arriving.

Golding and Co. brought in multiple priority prospects in March with a myriad of recruits also on the docket to make their way to Oxford in April as Spring Camp ramps up across the next few weeks.

Now, Busso will also be a prospect set to arrive in the Magnolia Stae this offseason as he continues emerging as a household name on the recruiting scene.

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