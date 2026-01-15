Ole Miss Football Emerges As Potential Landing Spot For Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports.

Renaud signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he has taken on a critical role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

“He’s in that flow state now, I feel like,” Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan said of Renaud durong the preseason. “Getting to the point where he’s comfortable in his role. He knows what he has to do, so he can go play fast and violent the way he needs to.”

Now, the redshirt-sophomore is hitting the free agent market with multiple schools in pursuit - including the Ole Miss Rebels - with the program set to host him on a visit this week [Thursday], according to multiple reports.

Ole Miss has retooled the defense this offseason with multiple game-changing players signing with the program - including cornerback Jay Crawford out of Auburn after making things official with the Rebels.

Now, there's a focus on Renaud where he is expected to be in Oxford this week for a visit as Pete Golding and Co. intensify their pursuit.

