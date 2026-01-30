Ole Miss Football Emerges As Potential Landing Spot for LSU Tigers, Georgia Target

Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley has emerged as a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit of his services.

Haley has flown under-the-radar for much of his prep career, but a strong junior campaign has the talented defensive back emerging as a name to know in the Peach State.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his high school stint.

But others are beginning to prioritize Haley with the LSU Tigers making their way to Georgia this week to check in with the talented defender - along with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff.

For Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program is throwing a hat in the ring as well for Haley after the staff traveled to visit with the priority target this week as well.

Ole Miss is pushing the right buttons for the Peach State defensive back with the coaching staff eyeing an official visit from Haley in the coming months as his recruitment picks up.

Golding and Co. have checked in with multiple priority prospects this week as the Rebels identify their premier targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The Recent Visit: Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey this week.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he took to social media following the visit:

