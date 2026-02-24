Ole Miss Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Nebraska Cornhuskers Target

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop has quickly emerged as a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the talented defender blossoms as a national recruit.

Nguetsop checks in as a Top-75 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders climbing up the list after reeling in a myriad of new offers across the last handful of months.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

After standing out at the Navy All-American Bowl last month, programs intensified their pursuits with the Ole Miss Rebels being included among those pushing for a commitment.

Courtesy of Marvin Nguetsop on Instagram.

In what has become a unique journey for Nguetsop, he as born in Germany prior to making the move to the United States last year to further his football career.

Now, he's blossomed into a dynamic defensive weapon with programs salivating at the potential he attains with a 6-foot-7 stature.

Ole Miss has piqued his interest with the Rebels locking in an official visit with the coveted defender where he will be in Oxford during the weekend of June 19-21 on a multi-day stay.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as visit season nears this spring and into the summer months.

The Visitor to Know: EDGE Elijah Cox

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake three-star edge rusher Elijah Cox has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he prepares to evaluate contenders this offseason.

Cox checks in as a Top-50 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder out of the Peach State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the talented defender with the Ole Miss Rebels a team to watch in his recruitment with a multi-day stay now locked in, Cox revealed via social media.

Courtesy of Elijah Cox on X.

Cox will be in Oxford (Miss.) during the weekend of June 19-21 for his official visit as Golding and Co. battle for his commitment.

After an unofficial visit to Ole Miss already in the rearview mirror, Cox will now check-in with the Rebels once again - this time on a multi-day stay for an official trip.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: