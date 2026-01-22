Google Makes Subtle Change in Nod to Famous Curt Cignetti Quote

Curt Cignetti continues piling up accolades and admiration for the job he has done as the head coach at Indiana. Now even Google is getting in on the act.

During Cignetti’s introductory press conference at Indiana in late 2023, he was asked how he’d sell his vision for the program to prospective recruits without having coached for the Hoosiers. After all, he was a largely unknown head coach, and Indiana was the losingest team in college football history, so why would kids want to play for him? His response has become legendary.

An annoyed Cignetti replied, “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.”

Well, now when you follow that advice, Google has a little Easter egg for you to find.

When you use Google to look up Curt Cignetti, search results show up as normal, but then there’s an added bonus. Just above the results, a graphic pops down that says, “Yup, he won.”

Video proof is below.

Google is quick with it lol. pic.twitter.com/UOn9MITJxj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 22, 2026

That’s pretty great.

Since that press conference, Cignetti has gone 27-2 as the head coach at Indiana. The Hoosiers went 11-2 during his first season, with the team’s only losses coming on the road against Ohio State and Notre Dame. Those two teams wound up playing for the national championship. His second season was nothing short of remarkable, as Indiana went 16-0 and captured the first national title in the 139-year history of the program.

Cignetti’s 2025 team wasn’t just good, it was a juggernaut. This year’s Hoosiers racked up six wins against teams in the AP top 10, which is as many as they’d had in their entire history before this season. They had five wins against teams that made the College Football Playoff, and none of those wins came at home. They led the nation in turnover margin, beat 10 teams with records over .500, and their average margin of victory was 29.9 points. Oh, and Cignetti turned Fernando Mendoza into the Heisman Trophy winner and a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Pretty impressive, yeah?

If you want to know more about Cignetti’s accomplishments, just type his name into Google and enjoy the result.

