Ole Miss Football Emerges as Top Contender for Tennessee Volunteers Receiver Target

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the Magnolia State pass-catcher set to officially visit Oxford on May 29.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon as he navigates a critical offseason in his process.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

Now, Isaac has doubled down on Ole Miss surging to the top in a recent interview with RebelWalk.

Courtesy of Sheldon Isaac on X.

“(In order), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah, and Tennessee," Isaac said of the programs at the top of his list amid a pivotal offseason.

Isaac is coming off of junior campaign where he logged 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns where he immediately became a national prospect at the wide receiver position.

Now, Golding and Co. are intensifying their pursuit this offseason with the Rebels looking to fend off multiple potential suitors as official visit season nears.

Ole Miss will have Isaac in Oxford from May 29-31 as he takes a closer look into the Rebels with multiple schools piquing his interest.

Golding and Co. are making waves on the recruiting scene this offseason with the program attacking the wide receiver position.

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with programs beginning to pique his interest ahead of a pivotal offseason.

Pearl checks in as a Top-50 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in after a strong junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

Courtesy of Eli Pearl on X.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and Syracuse Orange, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Pearl is fresh off a big junior campaign in Florida that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage where he's blossomed into one of the fastest-rising prospects in America.

