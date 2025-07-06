Ole Miss Football Emerging as a Contender for No. 3 Rated Wide Receiver in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is nearing a decision with a handful of programs set to battle down the stretch for his commitment.
Mathews, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects available with Ole Miss firmly in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder took official visits this offseason to the Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
It's no secret why the top programs in America are beginning to make noise in his process with Mathews coming off of a stellar 2024 season in the Magnolia State.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Following a dominant campaign in 2024, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
As Mathews continues navigating his recruiting process, the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are emerging as schools to watch.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hosted Mathews on an official visit over the summer with sources telling Ole Miss On SI that the multi-day stay checked the right boxes.
It's rare to have a "bad" official visit in this day and age, but the Bayou Bengals continue pushing all the right buttons in Mathews' process and will be a force as decision time nears.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the hometown program is intensifying its pursuit for the top-ranked uncommitted prospect in Mississippi.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the Magnolia State, has been to Oxford on multiple occasions with the Rebels keeping a foot on the gas.
Ole Miss was the first school to extend Mathews an offer as his recruitment process took off with Kiffin and Co. utilizing relationships to their advantage.
Now, as Mathews begins winding down his recruitment, it'll be either Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M or Auburn with a top four set, according to On3 Sports.
