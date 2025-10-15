Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Former Penn State Commit, No. 1 RB in America
McKeesport (Penn.) five-star running back Kemon Spell is back on the market after reopening his recruitment this week following James Franklin being relieved of his duties at Penn State.
Spell, the No. 1 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to Franklin and the Nittany Lions in August [2024] following an unofficial visit to campus.
After being pledged to the hometown program for over a year, Spell has now made the decision to reopen his process with Penn State in search of a new head coach of the program.
“Coach Franklin played a huge role in my recruitment and me being committed,” Spell told Rivals when asked about the situation. “Just sucks to see him leave.”
Since backing off of his commitment, Spell has become the hottest name on the market with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among others, entering the race.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet after making the call late Tuesday night for the top-ranked running back in America.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder will be in South Bend this weekend on an unofficial visit with the Notre Dame program as Marcus Freeman and Co. turn up the heat for the elite running back.
But the Ole Miss Rebels are now getting in the race with a scholarship now on the table for one of the highest-rated prospects available.
Spell has cruised up the recruiting rankings with multiple evaluators providing lofty praise for the No. 1 running back in America.
“I loved Kemon Spell’s sophomore film,” said Rivals National Scouting Director Charles Power. “It’s a continuation of what we liked with him when we made our watchlist before the season. I think he’s outstanding at breaking tackles.
"He’s really tough to bring down. I love the base and balance he plays with. He spins off tackles regularly. It’s rare to see the first defender bring him down. He’s very efficient, too. Going into the playoffs, I believe he was over 11 yards per carry and played both ways. So, you love to see that.
“He’s a great football player. I think when you look at the running back position, you look at a guy like Saquon Barkley, who’s very difficult to tackle. I think Spell has a lot of those qualities. He runs well, and while I do think he can continue to improve his top end [speed], his initial burst is really good.
"I think it’s also important to mention that this looks like a strong running back group. We thought he was the top running back in the cycle on the early sophomore watchlist, and we came out of this update thinking he’s still the best.”
