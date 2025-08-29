The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Expected to Host LSU Tigers Commit, No. 1 OL in Mississippi

Lane Kiffin and Co. will get the coveted target up tp Oxford, set to visit with Ole Moss on Saturday night.

Zack Nagy

New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker will be back in Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Rivals.

Tucker, the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and Co. heading into the fall despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June.

“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”

“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”

But a commitment to the Bayou Bengals hasn't slowed down Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels from intensifying their pursuit with December's Early Signing Period inching closer.

Tucker, who backed off of his pledge to Mississippi State this offseason prior to committing to LSU, was down to both the Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels before revealing a new decision.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is one of multiple recruits set to be in Oxford this weekend where he'll be joined by a fellow SEC commit.

Flip Target: WR Zayion Cotton

Grenada (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton will be in Oxford this weekend to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels, according to 247Sports.

Cotton, who recently revealed a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, remains a priority target for Kiffin and Co. heading into the fall.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is a versatile pass catcher where he can also line up as a tight end in different schemes.

Cotton wrapped up his junior campaign in 2024 with 48 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns on his way to becoming a national prospect.

Now, the Magnolia State native will make his way to Oxford for a visit to check in with the Rebels.

