Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Louisville (Ky.) Atherton three-star defensive back Grayden Reid continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle after a strong offseason stretch.
Reid checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with a myriad of programs already keeping tabs on the electrifying Kentucky native.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has hauled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Florida Gators, among others, as his rise continues.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race for the highly-touted defensive back after making the call on Wednesday.
Reid has blossomed into one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with powerhouse programs from coast-to-coast getting in on the action early.
That includes Kiffin and Co. after keeping close tabs prior to dishing out a scholarship on Wednesday morning.
For the Rebels, the program is scorching hot on the recruiting scene after flipping a pair of commitments to join the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Name to Know: OL Emanuel Tucker
After a summer stretch where the Rebels added a myriad of key components to the 2026 Recruiting Class, Ole Miss has remained on the prowl for more talent in the current cycle.
This past weekend, the Rebels flipped LSU Tigers offensive line commit Emanuel Tucker away from his pledge to Brian Kelly's program.
The New Albany (Miss.) product comes in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. locking in the prized target and keeping him home.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder was in Oxford in Week 1 for an unofficial visit with Ole Miss where Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for their priority prospect.
“My favorite thing was how they ran their offense,” Tucker told Rivals summer. “It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
Tucker comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in the Magnolia State with the Rebels chipping away over the summer in order to add him to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
