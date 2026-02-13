Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for No. 2 WR in Louisiana, Prized LSU Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the the program continues its pursuit of the Bayou State star.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana and a Top-10 pass-catcher nationally with Golding and Co. set to square off against multiple heavy-hitters this offseason.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted the Ole Miss Rebels among Whitley's final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson spearheading the push.

Wilson is a New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine alumnus - the same school as Whitley - where he'll certainly go deep into his bag of tricks in his process.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram.

The Ole Miss Rebels sit alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars as the final five programs involved in his process with Golding and the Rebels battling.

Now, Ole Miss has made a major move in the program's pursuit of Whitley with the Rebels locking in an official visit during the weekend of May 29-31 with the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana.

Ole Miss and LSU are heavy-hitters, but Whitley remains high on the Tennessee Volunteers following a visit in 2025.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with a critical visit set for the summer as Whitley evaluates the contenders in his recruitment this offseason.

