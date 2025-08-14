Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Four-Star Nebraska Cornhuskers EDGE Target
Exton (Penn.) Downingtown East four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay continues preparation for his junior campaign following a productive offseason stretch.
Sesay, a Top-30 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, emerged as a name to know on the recruiting scene with a flurry of new offers coming his way across the last few months.
Te 6-foot-4, 210-pounder earned scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Maryland Terrapins, Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils as his rise continues.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race with Sesay adding another Southeastern Conference offer to his growing list of schools.
Lane Kiffin and Co. made the call this week with the program out of Oxford intrigued with the defensive potential of Sesay at the next level.
The Pennsylvania native has seen his recruitment skyrocket since March once the Penn State Nittany Lions extended an offer.
From there, Sesay reeled in double-digit scholarships as schools lined up for his services ahead of what's expected to be a big-time junior season.
Ole Miss has dished out a myriad of new offers this week with a focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The Offer to Know: Kamarui Dorsey
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this offseason.
Dorsey, the No. 1 safety in America, has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of the top programs in the nation ahead of his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, this offseason.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race after dishing out a scholarship to the Peach State star on Tuesday night.
Dorsey has been critical component to his program's defense across both of his high school seasons after emerging as one of the top prospects in the country.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
As a sophomore, Dorsey tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions where he began garnering attention from multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
