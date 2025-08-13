Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Safety Target
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this offseason.
Dorsey, the No. 1 safety in America, has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of the top programs in the nation ahead of his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, this offseason.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race after dishing out a scholarship to the Peach State star on Tuesday night.
Dorsey has been critical component to his program's defense across both of his high school seasons after emerging as one of the top prospects in the country.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
As a sophomore, Dorsey tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions where he began garnering attention from multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
As Dorsey gears up for his junior season, which schools are beginning to emerge as early contenders in Dorsey's process?
The hometown Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have become teams to watch for Dorsey in the early stages of his recruitment, according to the "Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine".
The Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes are other schools that have piqued Dorsey's interest after a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, according to Rivals.
“It is pretty early, but some schools that have been standing out to me are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida and Ohio State," Dorsey told Rivals. " I have 25 offers and really all of them stand out, but these are some.”
Dorsey has become a versatile weapon on the prep scene where he can play both the safety and linebacker positions with a myriad of schools now in the race.
All eyes will be on the top-ranked safety heading into the 2025 season after a critical offseason in his development.
