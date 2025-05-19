Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Linebacker Target
Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Midwest heading into his junior campaign this upcoming fall.
Igwebuike, a Top-10 linebacker in the rising-junior class, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans, among several others.
Now, it's Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels entering the mix after extending a scholarship to the talented Illinois native on Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings this offseason where Igwebuike currently sits as the No. 6 rated linebacker and Top-100 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels making the move for the versatile, twitchy linebacker that continues garnering significant Power Four interest this offseason.
The Rebels are quickly dipping into the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this offseason with offers being dished out left and right.
Ole Miss also hosted five-star tight end, Ahmad Hudson, for a quick unofficial visit to Oxford on Sunday morning.
Meet the Visitor: Ahmad Hudson [Tight End]
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings following a standout sophomore campaign in the Bayou State.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Lane Kiffin's program turning up the heat this offseason.
The star athlete is a dual-sport phenom for Ruston. He shines on both the gridiron and hardwood on the prep scene where he continues receiving offers to play basketball as well.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
Now, Kiffin and Co. are entering the mix in a big way after getting Hudson on campus early Sunday morning for a quick trip to Oxford.
After competing in a basketball tournament in Memphis, Hudson took the quick trip down the road to Oxford for a meeting with the Rebels.
The No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle currently has the LSU Tigers viewed as the frontrunners in his recruitment, but multiple SEC powerhouses are in the mix.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.