Ole Miss Football Gaining Momentum for America's Top Prospects Amid Strong Offseason

The Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff continues building momentum on the recruiting trail with Pete Giolding and Co. eyeing the top talent in America.

After assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class last month, Golding and the Rebels are once again looking to make a splash with the 2027 Recruiting Cycle a primary focus.

Ole Miss traveled across the country in January after checking in with a myriad of top targets on the Rebels' radar. Now, the program is reaping the benefits.

Golding and Co. continue chipping away at top prospects with Ole Miss labeled a finalist for the No. 1 tight end in America while also set to host a Top-10 EDGE.

Ahmad Hudson: No. 1 TE in America

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside multiple powerhouse programs this offseason.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as Pete Golding and Co. look to make their presence felt.

Along with being one of America's top prospects on the gridiron, Hudson is a game-changer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a dual-sport athlete.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national prospect in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, but it didn't stop there.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

Ole Miss continues standing out to Hudson where the program sits in his Top-12 schools alongside LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and Alabama.

Mekai Brown: Top-10 EDGE in America

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown has locked in an unofficial visit schedule for this spring with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the elite defender.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native as his recruitment explodes.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels made the call last fall with the defensive coaching staff eyeing the coveted defender as his recruitment took off. Now, a visit is locked in.

Courtesy of Mekai Brown on Instagram.

Brown has a myriad of unofficial visits locked in for this spring, he told Rivals, with Ole Miss securing one of their own:

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

