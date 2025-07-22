Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to North Carolina, Ohio State and Florida EDGE Target
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America as he gear up for his junior campaign.
Sweeney, a top-five edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in a myriad of offers following a standout sophomore season in 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race for Sweeney after extending an offer to the Maryland native on Monday.
The consensus four-star prospect has emerged as a name to know in the rising-junior class with Kiffin and Co. getting in the mix early.
He's unofficially visited the Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others, this year.
Sweeney is coming off of a 2024 season where he logged 49 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore.
He earned All-Metro Honorable Mention by the Washington Post.
Now, after blossoming into a national recruit during his sophomore campaign, all eyes are on the jump Sweeney makes heading into his second season in 2025.
