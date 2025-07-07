Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Prized LSU Tigers, Michigan State Wideout Target
East Saint Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. continues his meteoric rise this offseason with multiple programs pulling the trigger on extending an offer his way.
Baker is quickly making his presence felt on the recruiting scene with recent offers from the LSU Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Missouri Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers and Maryland Terrapins.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action after extending a scholarship his way on July 3.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder has proven to be an electric speedster with the ball in his hands while on the prep scene with Baker shining for his squad.
According to 247Sports, Baker ran a laser time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Ohio camp in the spring.
During his sophomore campaign, Baker hauled in 29 receptions for 401 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last fall at East Saint Louis High School.
An impressive 13.8 yards per catch, Baker makes defenders miss routinely with a quick first step and ability to scoot by opponents with his speed.
Now, the impressive under the radar wideout has received an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels where he's in the midst of a massive 30-day stretch on the recruiting scene.
Kiffin and Co. continue extending scholarships to prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as they lay the foundation on next year's class.
All eyes will be on the Rebels this fall with multiple targets set to make their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
