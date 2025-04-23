Ole Miss Football Eyeing a Talented Four-Star Wide Receiver, Locks in Official Visit
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have hosted a handful of recruits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle this spring and have now locked in a date with another priority target.
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber will make his return trip to Oxford this month for an official visit with the program.
Barber will return to campus later this week as his official visit date is now set for this weekend. It'll be a multi-day stay for the talented wideout.
Barber is a wide receiver out of Spain Park High School in Birmingham (Ala.) where he is listed as a four-star recruit.
The Top-50 wideout and No. 24 overall prospect in Alabama has a slew of schools monitoring his recruitment, but the Rebels continue sending shockwaves.
The 6-foot-0. 180 pound wideout is everything you look for in a star wide receiver.
Barber has every tool in the book at the wideout position with his great hands, body control, and physicality, but what separates him is his speed.
If the speedster decides to run at your chest, defenders struggle to catch him and turns some close calls into no doubt touchdowns.
Barber is also not afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game as he chooses to to seal outside defenders, giving his backs a path into the open field.
Number of offers from each Power 4 conference and teams listed:
ACC: 3 (Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech)
Big 10: 3 (Oregon, Penn State, Washington)
Big 12: 2 (Cincinnati, West Virginia)
SEC: 8 (Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M)
Barber has also set visits with 4 other schools, he will start with Ole Miss later this week, and then will be visiting Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, and finishing off with Georgia.
Barber still has a full year to decide on his future school and but that also means the Rebels and other interested teams have a full year to win over the young athlete to hopefully convince him to commit to their school.
