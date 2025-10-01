Ole Miss Football Eyeing Prized Texas Longhorns Commit as Key Flip Target
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has emerged as a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this fall.
The Texas Longhorns pledge was set to visit Oxford in Week 5 for the Rebels' SEC showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, but ultimately couldn't make the trip in.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from pushing for a flip this fall as the Early Signing Period nears.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Ole Miss has a foot on the gas in this one - and with one game day visit under his belt earlier this year - the Rebels continue pushing for another.
Berymon made his way to the Magnolia State earlier this season for a game day visit, but has also taken trips back to check-in with the Texas Longhorns.
As the December Early Signing Period inches closer, Berymon will be a name to keep tabs on with Ole Miss eyeing multiple pieces in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Recent Flip: CB Dorian Barney
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday following a beneficial visit to Oxford.
The Top-25 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to the Wolverines over the summer, but it didn't stop programs from chipping away at the highly-touted defensive back.
Barney was on-hand for the Ole Miss Rebels' top-five win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend with the atmosphere, connections and fanbase setting the tone for a flip.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
