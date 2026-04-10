Ole Miss Football Fighting LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide for Louisiana Recruit

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin has worked through a busy spring this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels receiving an unofficial visit from the dynamic offensive threat.

Martin checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with powerhouse programs from coast-to-coast continuing to fight for the prized prospect this offseason.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, it's running backs coach Frank Wilson that is spearheading the push where he has developed a relationship with Martin over the years - recruiting him during his time with the LSU Tigers as a priority target.

With Wilson now in Oxford running the show on the recruiting trail in the Bayou State, he's turning up the heat for the Louisiana native that has skyrocketed to the state's No. 1 running back after joining the Ole Miss staff in December.

Across Martin's sophomore campaign in 2024, he ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

The dynamic running back ran for 1,310 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns as a junior in the Bayou State.

NEW: A top Louisiana RB has one program "setting the pace" but a familiar face is making things interesting 👀



The Ole Miss connection runs deep and could shake up this 2027 battle



INTEL: https://t.co/6kDkqGsani pic.twitter.com/gyJKirx9SQ — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) April 10, 2026

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

Now, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Alabama Crimson Tide are among the contenders this offseason with all eyes on the No. 1 running back in Louisiana.

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