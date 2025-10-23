Ole Miss Football Flip Target, Auburn Tigers Commit Set to Visit SEC Rival
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Auburn in August.
The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.” '
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
Despite a pledge elsewhere, the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix for the Magnolia State wide receiver with the program keeping a foot on the gas, but other schools are also involved. Most notably the LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will host the five-star wide receiver on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the program's Week 9 SEC matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M.
Ole Miss and LSU have emerged as two programs to keep tabs on in pursuit of the Auburn commit as the Early Signing Period in December nears.
247Sports' David Johnson recently logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the prized wide receiver as his process heats up down the stretch.
Ole Miss recently hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he's now made his return to the program.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Now, with Moncrief on staff, the program is looking to get over the finish line for Mathews as the Rebels look to sway him away from his Auburn Tigers pledge, but a weekend visit to LSU will be one to monitor.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.