Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Target

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star running back Asa Barnes has ascended into one of the top recruits in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit of his services.

Barnes, the No. 11 rated prospect in Tennessee, continues his steady rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and Co. prioritizing the coveted running back target.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, across his prep career.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program also has an offer on the table for the prized running back with the staff in Oxford intensifying its pursuit as the offseason rolls on.

As a sophomore in 2024, Barnes ran for 812 yards on 94 carries while also adding 16 receptions for 221 yards as a receiving threat. He totaled 25 touchdowns last season for Westview (Tenn.).

Following a dominant sophomore campaign, his recruitment took off with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his services.

Now, Ole Miss has gone in-home for a visit with the priority running back with Golding making his way up to Tennessee to visit with Barnes this week.

Across the 2025 season, Barnes was in Oxford for Ole Miss' season opener against the Georgia State Panthers with the Rebels coming away with a 63-7 victory.

Following the trip, Barnes told Rivals the visit "exceeded expectations" with Ole Miss keeping a foot on the gas as Golding battles for the coveted offensive weapon.

“It was great — they made me feel at home from the beginning,” Barnes told Rivals. “I got to experience a lot of things like the Walk of Champions, which was rocking, and the atmosphere of the stadium when it’s filled up.”

“It definitely exceeded expectations. I can’t wait to get back when they play a rivalry or a ranked game. The atmosphere is like no other — they’re rocking from start to finish.”

The usage of Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is what intrigues Barnes where he could see himself fitting in the mix if he were to make the move to Ole Miss.

“One of the biggest highlights for me was their offense. It’s very similar to what we run now at Westview, which would make the transition easier,” Barnes said. “The coaches really took time to get to know every prospect outside of just their name, and that stood out to me too.”

Now, the Rebels continue their pursuit with Golding and Co. making their presence felt in his recruitment as the offseason rolls on.

