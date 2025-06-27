Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators Pushing to Flip Tennessee Volunteers Commitment
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services this offseason.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
Sneed has the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels intensifying their pursuit as he works through a critical summer.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Throwback in-line tight end prospect that has actually received some valuable snaps at offensive tackle while also doubling as a front-seven defender. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-5 with the room to eventually carry 260 pounds or more.
"Rather effective at this stage as an attached blocker and should only get better at sealing off run lanes with improved technique and further physical development. Hasn’t proven to be a real vertical threat in the passing game, but can slip out of the backfield and find soft spots in zone coverage, especially down in the red zone.
"Should be viewed as a potential asset in an offense that’s heavy on the two and three tight end sets. Could thrive in a sniffer role."
