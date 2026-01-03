Ole Miss Football, Florida State Seminoles Linked to Texas Longhorns Running Back

Texas Longhorns running back Tre Wisner is expected to take a pair of visits to the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles, according to Rivals.

Wisner comes in as the No. 4 rated running back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of SEC and ACC schools entering the race in his process.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has spent the past three seasons at Texas, where he’s rushed for 1,734 yards on 369 carries - averaging 45.6 yards per game with the Longhorns.

Wisner earned 20 starts in 38 career games in Austin where he also caught 66 passes for 457 yards and two more scores as a dynamic weapon out of the backfield.

Now, he finishes his Texas career with just over 1,700 yards across three seasons after signing with the Longhorns in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle with his process reopening once again.

NEWS: Texas transfer RB Tre Wisner is set to visit Florida State and Ole Miss, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’s one of the top running backs in the portal



Repped by @gsheen23 of @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/bOfsWUSVbF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles have emerged as the two early schools to watch after locking in visits with the Lone Star State native.

Pete Golding and Co. are making their presence felt early in the Transfer Portal with multiple official visitors lined up for the weekend.

The Ole Miss Rebels are currently hosting Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee on a visit to Oxford, according to On3 Sports.

Lee, a Top-10 cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has emerged as a hot commodity with multiple schools in pursuit of his services as Golding and Co. turn up the heat.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Georgia native will also visit the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend with the pair of Big Ten and SEC programs looking to make a splash in their Transfer Portal hauls.

Auburn CB transfer Kayin Lee has set a pair of visits, per a source:



Ole Miss - Jan. 3

Ohio State - Jan. 4



He's posted 81 tackles and 3 INTs in his career. Multi-year starter with more than 1,500 career snaps. https://t.co/OjsZMKO1BP pic.twitter.com/Py2u8sbQGt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Across three seasons on The Plains, Lee has posted 81 tackles and 3 INTs where he has served as a multi-year starter with over 1,500 snaps under his belt in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, he's set to test the free agent market with the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes emerging as two teams to know.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: