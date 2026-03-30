Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Minnesota Gophers, Notre Dame Target

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star safety John Gay III has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Gay III checks in as a Top-100 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment this offseason - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Minnesota Gophers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among several others.

But contenders are emerging for the talented Florida native with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make their presence felt this offseason.

Gay III was in Oxford in March for an unofficial visit where he raved about his time alongside the coaching staff while checking out the Magnolia State:

HAD A AMAZING DAY IN OXFORD TODAY #HoddyToddy🦈 pic.twitter.com/JfFUp8jUnK — John Gay III (@JPG3_) March 21, 2026

Following the trip to campus, Gay III has now locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he prepares for another multi-day stay in Oxford.

He will be back in Oxford during the weekend of June 15-17, he revealed via X, where he will be alongside multiple priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Ole Miss coaching staff.

Gay III is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he logged nearly 40 tackles with three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception - where he now looks to breakout as a senior this upcoming fall.

Ole Miss is now preparing for a pivotal stretch this offseason where Gay III - along with double-digit priority prospects - are gearing up to make their way to Oxford to check-in with the new coaching staff in Oxford.

Now, all eyes will be on the talented Sunshine State defensive back as he prepares to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly emerging as a program to keep tabs on over the next few months.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: