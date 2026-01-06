Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Former LSU Tigers Offensive Weapon

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to secure multiple pieces for the 2026 roster.

In what has emerged as a chaotic stretch for the program in Oxford, the coaching staff is balancing both Transfer Portal evaluations along with College Football Playoff preparation for a showdown against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday.

Golding and Co. are one win away from heading to the National Championship with the Hurricanes standing in the way of clinching a berth.

But Ole Miss is also turning up the heat in the free agent market with the program scorching hot on the recruiting trail with over a handful of signees already to the point - all on defense.

Now, the Rebels are looking to make waves on offense with Ole Miss gaining confidence in their chances of landing former LSU Tigers running back JT Lindsey, a source familiar with his process told Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

Courtesy of JT Lindsey's Instagram.

Lindsey signed with the Tigers as a Top-10 running back in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but off-field "issues" kept him away from the program for the 2025 season where he utilized a redshirt year.

A highly-touted recruit, Lindsey held a myriad of offers where his junior campaign on the prep scene put his name on the map.

Across the 2023 season, Lindsey ran for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned several offers from prominent programs, but his senior season was then one for the history books where he led his prep squad to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record.

Lindsey put up a dominant stat line after rushing for 2,476 yards on 324 carries with 33 touchdowns to go with it in 2024.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss will return star running back Kewan Lacy in 2026 alongside former four-star Shekai Mills-Knight - with a pair of signees also entering the mix.

But Lindsey's relationship with new Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson could set the stage here as he looks to lock in his former signee during his time in Baton Rouge with LSU.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: